Ad
euobserver
Xi (c), with EU's Juncker (l) and Tusk (r). The Chinese leader wants to combine "socialism with Chinese characteristics" and global "peaceful coexistence". (Photo: EU External Action Service)

China's 'new era' means balance with EU

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Chinese leader Xi Jinping won a second term on Wednesday (25 October) as leader of the country's ruling communist party, with a promise of a "new era" for China.

While Xi said that he would continue to develop a "socialism with Chinese characteristics" at home, China under his rule will pursue a foreign policy guided by the so-called "five principles of peaceful coexistence" that should not fundamentally change its relations with the EU.

"We have every reason to strengthen our co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Trump is 'gift' for China's EU agenda
China 'unreasonable' to attack EU on investment checks
EU preparing to screen Chinese investments
European car industry: China's electric quotas 'challenging'
Xi (c), with EU's Juncker (l) and Tusk (r). The Chinese leader wants to combine "socialism with Chinese characteristics" and global "peaceful coexistence". (Photo: EU External Action Service)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections