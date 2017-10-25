EU postpones decision on glyphosate

EU member states have postponed voting on whether to renew the licence of weedkiller glyphosate on Wednesday (25 October), the European Commission said in an emailed statement.

"The Standing Committee on Plant Animal Food and Feed met today to discuss renewing the approval of the active substance glyphosate," said spokeswoman Anca Paduraru on behalf of the EU's executive.

"At the conclusion of the meeting, no vote was taken," she said.

The licence for glyphosate, used commer...