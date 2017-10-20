Merkel: EU to cut Turkey pre-accession funds

German chancellor Angela Merkel has said EU states will cut pre-accession funds to Turkey, but called to maintain dialogue.

Speaking after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (19 October), she said leaders had agreed to "ask the [European] Commission to reduce the pre-accession aid in a responsible way".

She said Turkey was "moving away step by step from something we consider as preconditions for accession".

She added that EU assistance should instead foc...