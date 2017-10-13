Ad
Borgen: "In Estonia, we have not been good enough at avoiding ... money laundering" (Photo: Ross G. Strachan)

Danish bank accused of Russia money laundering

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Denmark's top lender, Danske Bank, played an "organised" role in a Russian money-laundering scam, French prosecutors have said.

The Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris said the bank's branch in Estonia helped to move €15 million of "money from organised fraud and tax evasion" in Russia into France and other EU jurisdictions between 2008 and 2011.

It said the Danish lender did it via "multiple transactions … in an organised manner".

It said the debits were "without any econ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

