Brexit talks enter pre-summit round

Brexit negotiators kick off the final round of talks on Monday (9 October) before an EU summit later this month, where EU leaders will assess the progress achieved on key issues.

It is unlikely that this week's round will reach "sufficient progress" on citizens' rights, the border of Ireland and the UK financial settlement for EU leaders to give the green light for talks to move to the next phase - on trade and future relations.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker ...