David Davis (l) and Michel Barnier (r) will lead negotiators into a fifth round of talks (Photo: European Commission)

Brexit talks enter pre-summit round

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Brexit negotiators kick off the final round of talks on Monday (9 October) before an EU summit later this month, where EU leaders will assess the progress achieved on key issues.

It is unlikely that this week's round will reach "sufficient progress" on citizens' rights, the border of Ireland and the UK financial settlement for EU leaders to give the green light for talks to move to the next phase - on trade and future relations.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

