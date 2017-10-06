Ad
euobserver
"An evaluation is more than just stapling a number of papers together," one of the diplomats reportedly said of the Commission paper (Photo: clappstar)

Diplomats slam Commission over agencies relocation

EU & the World
EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Several diplomats have criticised the European Commission's assessment of the offers to host the London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority after Brexit, two EU sources told EUobserver.

At a so-called 'coreper' meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Friday (6 October), the countries which are candidates to host one, or both, of the UK-based agencies, gave a three-minute presentation.

Some diplomats expressed disappointment at the document the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & Cities

Related articles

EU agencies relocation could still end in political bargaining
EU agency bids assessment brings 'nothing new'
Poland: Leave politics out of EU agencies debate
The EU Agencies Race
"An evaluation is more than just stapling a number of papers together," one of the diplomats reportedly said of the Commission paper (Photo: clappstar)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections