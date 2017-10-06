Diplomats slam Commission over agencies relocation

Several diplomats have criticised the European Commission's assessment of the offers to host the London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority after Brexit, two EU sources told EUobserver.

At a so-called 'coreper' meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Friday (6 October), the countries which are candidates to host one, or both, of the UK-based agencies, gave a three-minute presentation.

Some diplomats expressed disappointment at the document the...