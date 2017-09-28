Ad
Helsinki already hosts the European Chemicals Agency. (Photo: European Chemicals Agency)

Drugs agency move to Helsinki could open door to merger

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

If EU member states decide that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) should be relocated from London to Helsinki, this might open the door to a merger with the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), which is already based in the Finnish capital.

Opportunities for "synergies" between the two agencies exist, the speakers repeated several times during a presentation of Finland's bid for EMA on Thursday (28 September).

"Of course, like all other cities, and all other countries, we have a lo...

