Google revamps shopping service to avoid new EU fine

Three months after it was fined €2.4 billion by the European Commission for abusing its position on its online shopping service, Google is changing its website to comply with the Commission's demands and avoid a new penalty.
On Thursday morning (28 September), the US company's shopping service will treat its own ads the same way as ads from external services.
The change will apply in the 31 countries of the European Economic Are...
