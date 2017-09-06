Ad
Measuring radioactivity in Fukushima in 2012. (Photo: Tamaki Sono)

MEPs to raise alarm on Fukushima food imports

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's food safety committee will vote on a text on Thursday (7 September), raising the alarm over a European Commission proposal to partly relax controls on food imports from Fukushima, Japan, which suffered a nuclear disaster in 2011.

The draft resolution, seen by EUobserver, said "there are sufficient reasons to believe that this proposal could lead to an increase in exposure to radioactive contaminated food with a corresponding impact on human health".<...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

