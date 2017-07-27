UK requests EU migration study, 13 months after Brexit vote

The UK's home affairs minister has asked the country's migration advisory committee for a “detailed assessment” of the role migration of EU citizens plays in the UK economy, she announced in an op-ed on Thursday (27 July).

"We will be asking the committee to examine the British labour market, the overall role of migration in the wider economy and how the UK's immigration system should be aligned with a modern industrial strategy," home secretary Amber Rudd