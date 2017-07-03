Ad
euobserver
There are some 120,000 businesses in Estonia. Some of them have been founded by e-residents from outside the country (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Estonia wants e-residents to pump money into its economy

Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Tallinn,

Estonia, a country of 1.3 million inhabitants, wants to provide almost 10 million people worldwide with electronic identities in the next 7.5 years.

Adam Rang, head of communications for Estonia's e-residency programme, admitted the goal is “quite ambitious” for one of the EU's smallest member states.

“But we are a startup, we need ambitious goals,” he told journalists, who were visiting Tallinn last week on a press trip organised ahead of Estonia's presidency of the Council of th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Build trust before you introduce e-voting, says Estonian president
Digital currency, the Airbnb and Uber killer
'USB condoms' and migration on Estonia's EU agenda
Estonia picks Luxembourg for 'ultimate backup'
There are some 120,000 businesses in Estonia. Some of them have been founded by e-residents from outside the country (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections