Flagship Russian project to come online in 2019 (Photo: Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt)

EU bets on US 'consultations' to save Russia pipeline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU firms are betting that a non-binding “consultation” process on new US sanctions will stop their investment in a Russian gas pipeline from turning into a fiasco.

Nord Stream 2, a Swiss-based Russian firm that is building the project, said on Thursday (3 August) that “potential sanctions” by the US on EU firms involved in the scheme will “only be implemented in close coordination with European allies”.

“This ensures that European interests can be taken into account, protecting en...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

