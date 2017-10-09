Far-right political groups miss EU funding deadline

Some six far-right and nationalist European political groups, who largely depend on public grants, will not receive any funding from the EU next year.
The move follows the European Parliament's end-of-September registration deadline to access millions of euros in grants ahead of the 2019 elections. The groups either did not register, or failed to meet any number of conditions required by a new oversight authority.
Among them is the far-right nationalist Alliance for Peace and Free...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
