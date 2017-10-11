Germany tells EU to slow down on new cyber rules

Germany has poured cold water on the European Commission's proposal for a stronger EU cybersecurity agency.

A German government agency official said on Tuesday (10 October) at the Cybersec conference in Krakow that EU member states should first focus on implementing the rules that have already been agreed.

"The most important response I would like to give is: 'first comes first'," said Roland Hartmann, head of international relations at the German federal office for information s...