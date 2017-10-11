Ad
euobserver
The directive on security of network and information systems should be implemented first, according to German official. (Photo: Pixabay)

Germany tells EU to slow down on new cyber rules

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Krakow, Poland,

Germany has poured cold water on the European Commission's proposal for a stronger EU cybersecurity agency.

A German government agency official said on Tuesday (10 October) at the Cybersec conference in Krakow that EU member states should first focus on implementing the rules that have already been agreed.

"The most important response I would like to give is: 'first comes first'," said Roland Hartmann, head of international relations at the German federal office for information s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

EU to beef up cybersecurity agency
Greece keen to keep EU cybersecurity agency
EU 'underestimated' cyber-crime
EU agency to fight election hacking
The directive on security of network and information systems should be implemented first, according to German official. (Photo: Pixabay)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections