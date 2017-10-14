EU in diplomatic push to save Iran deal

EU leaders have pledged to protect the Iran nuclear deal after US president Donald Trump put its future in doubt.

"We encourage the US administration and Congress to consider the implications to the security of the US and its allies before taking any steps that might undermine the JCPoA," France, Germany, and the UK said jointly on Friday (13 October), referring to the Iran pact, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

They said the EU was ready to join the US in taking "...