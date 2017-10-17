Nepal units arrive in Libya to guard UN refugee agency

UN guards from Nepal have arrived in Libya as part of a security detail to keep staff safe from harm.
They will be guarding people inside compounds working for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and other UN missions. Others are waiting for deployment.
"There is still some technical problems with clearance of their weapons and that sort of thing," said a representative of an international organisation in Brussels on Tuesday (17 October).
UN officials in early September had announ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
