Ad
euobserver
'The EU is acting this way to weaken the Swiss financial centre,' said Swiss president Doris Leuthard (r), who threatened possible retaliation (Photo: European Commission)

EU angers Switzerland over stock market access

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU angered Switzerland on Thursday (21 December) when it granted Swiss stock exchanges access to EU markets for only one year.

The decision on equivalence, which implements a new Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Regulation (called MiFID II/MiFIR), will enter into force on 3 January.

It was adopted by the European Commission on Thursday after member states - except the UK - supported it.

Its renewal next year will depend on progress in the negotiations betwe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU and Switzerland agree on free movement
Switzerland threatens EU immigration quota
Italy and Switzerland sign deal to fight tax evasion
'The EU is acting this way to weaken the Swiss financial centre,' said Swiss president Doris Leuthard (r), who threatened possible retaliation (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections