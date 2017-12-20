EU gives blessing to Austria's far-right deal

The EU has given its blessing to Austria's new government on grounds it is "pro-European", despite its far-right element.
"We will judge the Austrian government on its deeds," Eurpean Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said at a joint press conference with Austrian prime minister Sebastian Kurz in Brussels on Tuesday evening (19 December).
"I look at the government program and I have reasonable confidence that this will be a pro-European government," Juncker said.
T...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.