Vestager takes centre-stage in Danish election fight

The hardline, tough-as-nails image, which has served Margrethe Vestager well in Brussels while taking on multi-billion euro multi-national corporations such as Apple, comes with a price tag back in Denmark.
"She is respected for her work, but she doesn't have many friends at home. Particularly not amongst the Social Democrats," according to Marlene Wind, professor at the Department of Political Sciences, University of Copenhagen.
Benjamin Holst is an investigative journalist based in Copenhagen.