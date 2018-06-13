Dutch PM urges 'less is more' EU model

The EU must stand united in the face of unprecedented geopolitical challenges, Dutch premier Mark Rutte said on Wednesday (13 June) - as he increasingly emerges as the post-Brexit unofficial leader of a bloc of fiscally prudent, liberal-minded, free-trade supporting member states within the EU.

In a speech to MEPs in Strasbourg, Rutte warned that the EU should send a message to the world that it firmly believes in multilateralism, free trade, and that member states stand as united as e...