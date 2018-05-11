Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions

French and German leaders have defended a vision of Europe that was denounced as a "nightmare" by Hungary's Viktor Orban the same day.
The two models - of deeper EU integration and liberal values, versus an EU of independent and illiberal nations - will define voters' choices in the European Parliament elections next year.
The EU should forge ahead on monetary union and create a single foreign and defence policy, French president Emmanuel Macron said in Aachen, Germany, on Thurs...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
