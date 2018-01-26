Ad
euobserver
'We agreed to first look at the text article by article,' said Valentin Radev, Bulgaria's interior minister

Bulgaria set to delay EU talks on refugee quotas

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU presidency under Bulgaria appears likely to wait until the very end of negotiations before broaching the controversial refugee quota issue in a key EU asylum reform bill.

The six-month presidency is mandated to find a political consensus by the end of June on the 'Dublin' regulation, which determines who is responsible for processing asylum claims.

A consensus appears to be emerging following German demands to first sort out the easier points under the reform before tackli...

'We agreed to first look at the text article by article,' said Valentin Radev, Bulgaria's interior minister (Photo: European Union)

