Migration and climate are EU's top priorities, Macron says

A reform of the EU's migration rules and fighting climate change are the two main challenges for the European Union, French president Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on Thursday evening (25 April).

"At the European level, we decided to have common borders, this is the famous Schengen area with the rules of the Dublin agreements. It does not work anymore," said Macron.

He criticised EU member states that wanted freedom of movement, but refused to take in migrants - although he did...