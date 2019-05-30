The European choice in Libya

The recent uprisings in Sudan and Algeria have led some to speculate that an 'Arab Spring 2.0' was in the making.
Others dismissed such claims, pointing out the differences between the region-wide uprisings of 2011 and the current local, isolated demonstrations.
The European Union must realise, however, that its actions in the region are not contingent...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikki Ikani is a postdoctoral researcher on a project on intelligence and learning in EU foreign policy, made possible by a grant from the UK Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) at the Department of European and International Studies at King's College London.
Nikki Ikani is a postdoctoral researcher on a project on intelligence and learning in EU foreign policy, made possible by a grant from the UK Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) at the Department of European and International Studies at King's College London.