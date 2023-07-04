How EU can push China to live up to its 2013 guarantees to Ukraine

Russia's periodic nuclear sabre-rattling is a typical example of Moscow's tactical messaging with regard to its war against Ukraine.
Unlike strategic messaging, which reflects Russian leaders' deep-seated beliefs concerning Ukraine, tactical narratives of Moscow's information warfare are extremely manipulative and usually appeal to the emotions, especially fear.
And it is fear that underlies Moscow's nuclear threats — a fear of losing the war against Ukraine — aiming to put psych...
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna and author of three books: New Radical Right-Wing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (due 2023).
