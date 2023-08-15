How the EU can help Tunisia avoid a total economic crash

Tunisia possesses both the necessary ingredients and the capacity to invigorate its economy to become a 'Mediterranean tiger'. Yet, this potential has remained largely untapped since the dawn of its 2011 uprising. One of the key reasons being the political class' wilful ignorance and internal conflicts, which has become increasingly intolerable to ordinary Tunisians.

Tunisia, once the lodestar of democracy in the Arab world, has descended into rampant authoritarianism, economic shortsi...