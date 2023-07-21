Spanish EU presidency must reach deal on migration reform

The European Parliament convened last week for its final plenary session before the summer break. Its agenda was ambitious, filled with proposals and files that need approval before the end of the mandate next year. Some were rejected, but many were adopted, including the parliament's resolution calling for EU action on search and rescue missions in the Mediterranean.
Initiated by the Renew Europe group and supported by the main parliamentary groups, this resolution constitutes an unpre...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Fabienne Keller is a French Renew Europe MEP.
Fabienne Keller is a French Renew Europe MEP.