Azerbaijan's EU ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov (l) with EU Council president Charles Michel (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Azerbaijan-EU envoy's death-threat tweet still online

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Azerbaijan's EU ambassador is standing by his death-threat tweet against MEPs, even though Brussels says he crossed the line.

The ambassador, Vaqif Sadıqov, declined to reply when asked by EUobserver this week if he regretted it in hindsight.

But his offensive post about a sniper rifle and MEPs visiting Armenia was still online on Friday (7 July) — 16 days after he first posted it, and having been viewed 330,500 times — in its own sign that he was happy with the content.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

