EU ambassadors in Brussels held first talks on the law on Tuesday (Photo: The European Union)

EU draws up Moldova anti-coup sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have drawn up sanctions targeting Moldovan oligarchs trying to overturn the pro-Western government in Chișinău.

The new 14-page legal "framework for targeted restrictive measures" was circulated by the EU Commission to capitals on Monday (17 April).

The document, seen by EUobserver, envisages travel-bans and asset-freezes for "entities or bodies" which "threaten democracy, the rule of law, stability, or security in the Republic of Moldova".

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

