Ad
euobserver
The European bioeconomy still employs most people in traditional sectors like agriculture. The more recent fields like bio-based chemicals, biofuels and bio-based electricity account for only a small slice of total employment. (Photo: Tobias Andreasen)

Magazine

New bioeconomy strategy will have to address job losses

Green Economy
Business
by Peter Teffer, infographics by Tobias Andreasen, Brussels,

Bulgaria had apparently not received word of the bad news. Neither had the European commissioner for agriculture, Phil Hogan.

Last February, Bulgaria opened a debate at a meeting of agriculture ministers with a paper stating that the bioeconomy employed around 22 million people in the EU. Hogan also cited that figure.

The bad news was that their information was outdated. The figure comes from the commission's bioeconomy strategy paper,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyBusinessMagazine

Related articles

Europe's 'best-kept secret' - its booming bioeconomy
The European bioeconomy still employs most people in traditional sectors like agriculture. The more recent fields like bio-based chemicals, biofuels and bio-based electricity account for only a small slice of total employment. (Photo: Tobias Andreasen)

Tags

Green EconomyBusinessMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections