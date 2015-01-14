Oligarchs spark debate on press freedom in Slovakia

A public outcry in Slovakia against a move by local oligarchs to bite into the country’s media business has sparked debates over the true nature of press freedom and efforts to find new financing models directly linked with readers.

“These people simply cannot publish truly independent newspapers as they are in a clear conflict of interest,” said Matus Kostolny, former editor-in-chief of SME, Slovakia's leading daily.

He stepped down last September over the entry of the Penta inv...