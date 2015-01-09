Ad
The closures will see the overall figure of US troops stay more or less the same (Photo: Air Combat Command)

US to close 15 military bases in EU despite Russia crisis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US plans to close 15 Cold War-era military bases in Europe despite the Russia crisis, but net troop numbers will remain more or less the same.

The biggest shutdown is a US air base in Mildenhall, UK, which will see 2,000 military and civilian personnel go home.

But the move will be offset by an extra 1,200 personnel at the Lakenheath air base, which will host two new squadrons of F-35 fighter jets f...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

