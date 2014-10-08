Ad
Alenka Bratusek was voted down across the board (Photo: European Parliament)

Ball in Juncker's court after MEPs reject Slovene commissioner

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Wednesday (8 October) rejected Alenka Bratusek, Slovenia's candidate for the new EU commission.

Members in the industry and environment committees voted overwhelmingly against Bratusek - by 112 to 13 votes, after what was widely considered as the worst hearing among Juncker's 27 commissioners.

Bratusek, a former prime minister is under investigation at home for conflict of interest as she appointed herself as commissioner nominee while still in office....

