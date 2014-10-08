EU needs to invest, IMF warns on eve of jobs summit

The eurozone and Japan are the economies most vulnerable to a protracted period of stagnation and need to increase public investment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

The Washington-based Fund published its annual economic outlook report on Tuesday (7 October), forecasting that the eurozone would grow by 0.8 percent in 2014, rising to 1.3 percent next year. The projections compare to an average growth rate of 3.3 percent across the rest of the world, with the United Sta...