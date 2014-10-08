EU needs to invest, IMF warns on eve of jobs summit

The eurozone and Japan are the economies most vulnerable to a protracted period of stagnation and need to increase public investment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.
The Washington-based Fund published its annual economic outlook report on Tuesday (7 October), forecasting that the eurozone would grow by 0.8 percent in 2014, rising to 1.3 percent next year. The projections compare to an average growth rate of 3.3 percent across the rest of the world, with the United Sta...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.