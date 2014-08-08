Juncker's chief of staff: 'I get 800 emails a day'

The centre of power in Brussels has temporarily moved to the ninth floor of the so-called Charlemagne building in the EU district.

There, in a nondescript grey hallway guarded by security officers, pinned up pieces of paper with arrows guide vistors to the “President-elect Jean Claude Juncker” team.

“We’ve put them up to make him laugh,” says Martin Selmayr, Juncker's chief of staff.



Juncker is protocol-averse and insists on being called “Jean-Claude”, Selmayr told this websi...