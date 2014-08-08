Ad
euobserver
Jean-Claude Juncker and his chief of staff, Martin Selmayr (Photo: junckerepp)

Juncker's chief of staff: 'I get 800 emails a day'

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The centre of power in Brussels has temporarily moved to the ninth floor of the so-called Charlemagne building in the EU district.

There, in a nondescript grey hallway guarded by security officers, pinned up pieces of paper with arrows guide vistors to the “President-elect Jean Claude Juncker” team.

“We’ve put them up to make him laugh,” says Martin Selmayr, Juncker's chief of staff.\n \nJuncker is protocol-averse and insists on being called “Jean-Claude”, Selmayr told this websi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Juncker elected: promises more social EU, more political commission
Barroso tops commission travel expenses in 2012
New EU commission risks delay over gender issue
Jean-Claude Juncker and his chief of staff, Martin Selmayr (Photo: junckerepp)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections