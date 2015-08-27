Poland fears mass exodus of Ukraine refugees

The EU should factor in a potential mass-exodus of Ukrainians to Poland in its migration policy, Polish president Andrzej Duda has said.
Speaking to German tabloid Bild, on the eve of his first state visit to Berlin on Friday (28 August), he noted that: “Poland, as an EU member, wants to show solidarity, but in terms of refugees, we have a special prob...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
