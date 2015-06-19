Consume less to save planet, Pope says

Pope Francis, religious leader to almost half the citizens of the EU, called on them and the rest of the world to consume less to save the earth from catastrophic climate change.
In a papal document called an encyclical letter, published Thursday (18 June), he wrote that even as awareness of environmental damage of particular behaviour has increased, what he considered a necessary lifestyle change is still not being c...
