Juncker and Tsipras to hold 11th-hour bailout talks

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker for dinner in Brussels on Wednesday evening (3 June) for what could be the last chance to strike a deal with creditors.

Juncker, who says that a Greek default and exit from the eurozone would be disastrous for the EU, is acting as a broker to help find middle ground.

A final decision to unblock a €7.2 billion loan for Greece is to be taken by the Eurogroup, the club of eurozone finance ...