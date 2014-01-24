Lawyers divided over Scotland's EU plans

Constitutional lawyers remain at loggerheads over whether an independent Scotland would remain part of the EU.
A handful of the UK's leading legal experts clashed on Thursday (23 January) as they gave evidence to the Scottish parliament's European and External relations committee in Edinburgh.
Scotland would become a legal test-case if it votes for independence in September but seeks to retain its membership of the EU.
The Scottish government believes that it can fast-track...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
