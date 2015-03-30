Ad
euobserver
Speculation has increased that Greece will ask Russia for help (Photo: Gerard McGovern)

Greece's creditors study new reform plans

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greece's creditors are studying new reforms put forward by Athens on Friday (27 March) meanwhile leading centre-right German MEPs have warned that Greece should not seek help from Russia.

Athens said the reforms would raise around €3bn for the heavily indebted country, which needs to have a to-do list greenlighted by its lenders in order to secure a €7.2bn tranche of bailout money.

The Greek government said the programme did not contain any "recessionary" measures, with the far-le...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Still waiting for Greece, this WEEK
Speculation has increased that Greece will ask Russia for help (Photo: Gerard McGovern)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections