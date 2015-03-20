EU offers €2bn in unspent aid to Greece

The EU is to send Greece €2bn this year to be used to combat the country's social crisis, while a mini-meeting to discuss the country's problems is being hailed as having cleared the air after a fractious few weeks.

EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker Friday (20 March) said Greece has a "humanitarian crisis" and that he has asked euro commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to look into how the money - unused development funds - can be better "absorbed" by the country.

Speaking a...