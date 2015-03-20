Ad
euobserver
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is under pressure to present a concrete list of reform in order to free up bailout money (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU offers €2bn in unspent aid to Greece

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU is to send Greece €2bn this year to be used to combat the country's social crisis, while a mini-meeting to discuss the country's problems is being hailed as having cleared the air after a fractious few weeks.

EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker Friday (20 March) said Greece has a "humanitarian crisis" and that he has asked euro commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to look into how the money - unused development funds - can be better "absorbed" by the country.

Speaking a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Greece urged to submit 'full list' of reforms
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is under pressure to present a concrete list of reform in order to free up bailout money (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections