Spain: Russia sanctions 'beneficial for no one'

Spain on Tuesday (10 March) joined a list of EU countries which are publicly critical of Russia sanctions and keen to mend ties.
The Spanish foreign minister, Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, told press in Moscow after meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that “keeping or lifting sanctions depends on whether the agreements on Ukraine are being implemented or not. They [sanctions] are beneficial for no one”.
Referring to the recent “Minsk” ceasefire accord, he added: "The ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.