Spain: Russia sanctions 'beneficial for no one'

Spain on Tuesday (10 March) joined a list of EU countries which are publicly critical of Russia sanctions and keen to mend ties.

The Spanish foreign minister, Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, told press in Moscow after meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that “keeping or lifting sanctions depends on whether the agreements on Ukraine are being implemented or not. They [sanctions] are beneficial for no one”.

Referring to the recent “Minsk” ceasefire accord, he added: "The ...