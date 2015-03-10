Ad
Garcia-Margallo (c) at a recent EU foreign ministers' event (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Spain: Russia sanctions 'beneficial for no one'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Spain on Tuesday (10 March) joined a list of EU countries which are publicly critical of Russia sanctions and keen to mend ties.

The Spanish foreign minister, Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, told press in Moscow after meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that “keeping or lifting sanctions depends on whether the agreements on Ukraine are being implemented or not. They [sanctions] are beneficial for no one”.

Referring to the recent “Minsk” ceasefire accord, he added: "The ...

