Ad
euobserver
EU economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici is asking his country to deliver

Time ticking on France's deficit

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The clock is ticking for France after the European Commission gave Paris three months to present a set of structural reforms or face sanctions.

After giving France a further two years, until 2017, to bring its deficit under the three percent threshold, to 2.8 percent of the GDP, the European Commission on Friday said Paris must reduce French structural deficit by 0.5 % of GDP in 2015, 0.8 % in 2016 and 0.9% in 2017.

It gave France until 10 June "to take effective action and to re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU gives France until 2017 to fix deficit
France, Italy, Belgium to get extra three months on deficit and debt
EU economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici is asking his country to deliver

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections