Poland against quick rescue of emissions scheme

A simmering disagrement between member states about when to start a market stability reserve for the bloc's struggling emissions trading system has been taken up a political notch by Poland.

Polish PM Ewa Kopacz has written to European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker asking that the market intervention mechanism only kick into place in 2021.

The letter, signed Wednesday 25 February, came the day after MEPs in the environment committee agreed the scheme should go into plac...