Europe is still a pretty safe place to be

Every day on my way to work, I get the feeling of being under siege. I walk past armed soldiers standing guard in front of embassies and government buildings; and I see police cars rushing by with blaring sirens.

It's for my own security, I keep telling myself. Because Europe is facing a new threat called "radical Islam". And so I get carried away by the wave of security paranoia currently sweeping through Europe. And the only thing which helps is a strong dose of realism.

Even i...