Security fears prompt US scrutiny of EU visa waiver

US concerns over Islamic extremists travelling on EU passports could prompt new restrictions to its Visa Waiver Program.

The climate in Washington comes after a series of terrorist incidents in Belgium, Denmark, and France, and amid estimates that up to 5,000 EU nationals - “foreign fighters” - have gone to join Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria.

Dianne Feinstein, a prominent senator from the ruling Democratic Party, spoke out on the subject following the Charlie Hebdo murder...