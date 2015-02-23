Ad
euobserver
Crowdfunding could be worth €7bn across the EU in 2015, according to research by Cambridge university. (Photo: Ken Teegardin)

Crowdfunding and alternative finance to top €7bn, new research finds

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Alternative online finance methods such as crowd-funding and peer-to-peer loans could top €7 billion across the EU in 2015, according to a report published Monday (23 February).

The sector grew by 144 percent last year to nearly €3 billion in 2014 and, having averaged growth of 115 percent over the past three years, should more than double this year, says the report by the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge.

In relative terms, the sector remains small compared to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU to unveil capital markets plan in 2015
EU unveils plan to copy US capital markets model
Crowdfunding could be worth €7bn across the EU in 2015, according to research by Cambridge university. (Photo: Ken Teegardin)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections