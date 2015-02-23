Crowdfunding and alternative finance to top €7bn, new research finds

Alternative online finance methods such as crowd-funding and peer-to-peer loans could top €7 billion across the EU in 2015, according to a report published Monday (23 February).
The sector grew by 144 percent last year to nearly €3 billion in 2014 and, having averaged growth of 115 percent over the past three years, should more than double this year, says the report by the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge.
In relative terms, the sector remains small compared to...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
