EU chair Latvia calls for 'answers' on Nemtsov killing

The murder of Boris Nemtsov, a Russian opposition leader, in central Moscow has prompted strong statements from some EU capitals and the US.

Russian state media said he was shot four times at around 11.15pm local time on Friday (27 February) on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky bridge, a stone’s throw from the Kremlin, by an “unknown assailant” in a white car.

They said president Vladimir Putin was “immediately informed” and has launched an inquest which he will “personally head”.

...