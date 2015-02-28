Ad
The murder took place on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky bridge, a stones throw from the Kremlin (Photo: Jon Deane)

EU chair Latvia calls for 'answers' on Nemtsov killing

by Andrew Rettman,

The murder of Boris Nemtsov, a Russian opposition leader, in central Moscow has prompted strong statements from some EU capitals and the US.

Russian state media said he was shot four times at around 11.15pm local time on Friday (27 February) on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky bridge, a stone’s throw from the Kremlin, by an “unknown assailant” in a white car.

They said president Vladimir Putin was “immediately informed” and has launched an inquest which he will “personally head”.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

