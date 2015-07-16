Ad
euobserver
Greek banks have been closed since 28 June (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Greek banks expected to reopen on Monday

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greek banks are set to reopen on Monday (20 July) after the European Central Bank (ECB) increased the level of its liquidity assistance by €900 million.

Meanwhile, Eurozone finance ministers gave their green light to open negotiations for a Greek bailout.

Speaking at a press conference in Frankfurt, ECB chief Mario Draghi announced that the bank will increase the level of the Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) by €900 million over one week. \nThe ELA was frozen on 28 June after ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

