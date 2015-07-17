Ad
euobserver
The €7.16bn loan will be have to be repaid in three months (Photo: Barcex)

Greece to get €7bn loan on Monday

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece will receive a €7.16 billion loan on Monday (20 July) after EU member states agreed to use the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) to provide the money.

The loan "will allow Greece to clear its arrears with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank of Greece and to repay the European Central Bank (ECB)", the Council of the EU said in a statement.

Greece owes €2 billion to the IMF and is due to repay €4.2 billion to the ECB on Monday.

ECB chief M...

